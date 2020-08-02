Attention all stargazers, a full moon will be lighting of the sky this weekend. Not just a full moon but a super snow moon. No, it’s not going to snow. A supermoon is a full moon that coincides with the moon’s perigee. Moreover, perigee is when the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit. A full moon that also lands on its perigee equals a supermoon. When the moon is in perigee, it appears slightly bigger and brighter than normal. In fact, when the Super Snow Moon peaks early Sunday morning, it will be 14% bigger and 30% brighter.

KIII Staff

The reason why it’s called a snow moon dates back to the Native Americans naming this moon for the month of February and its heavy snow. Snow that we typically never witness here in the Coastal Bend. You’ll notice, there are numerous names for moons throughout the year and most are named for the time of year they occur in.

You’ll be able to see the moon tonight and may see it Saturday night. However, more clouds will continue to work in over South Texas Saturday and early Sunday morning. This may restrict your view unfortunately. By Sunday morning, the clouds will be over most of South Texas leading to cloudy setup. Take advantage and look for it early Saturday morning.