Through the calendar year, Meteorologists count the seasons in three month intervals. For example, summer time is within the months June, July and August and so on and so forth. This is also referred to as the Meteorological seasons as oppose to Astronomical seasons. In Meteorology, we keep a three month pattern in place to help better reflect climate when looking back at data and statistics.

That being said, with us being in the middle of Meteorological Winter, it has been warm. Much of this month has been spent in the 70s and even 80s. Keep in mind, our morning low this time of year should be around 47 degrees whereas our afternoon high should be around 67 degrees. Most of this month has been spent in spring warmth with high humidity. To some, its been unbearable.

Below is a graphic breaking down each day with colors. One color indicating above average and the other below average. You’ll notice most of the month has been spent in warmth. It is winter and we’re dealing with 70s and 80s!

While this month has been unseasonably warm, there have been a few unseasonably cool days. However, adding everything up and getting the average, our temperatures have made a dent in history (so far). It's certainly not the warmest January on record nor is it the second or third. Moreover, based on local records and temperatures so far this month, January 2020 is the fourth warmest January on record. These stats will change by the end of the week. Due to rain coming in Wednesday and cooler weather lingering through early next week will influence the overall January numbers.

In fact, the next seven days look to stay comfortable. High temperatures will hover in the mid 60s through the weekend. These afternoon highs will be closer to average. In addition, rainfall through the end of January will stay up. We're not anticipating soaking rain but above average rainfall for much of the Lone Star State is expected. Below is a graphic that shows the United States and where the bulk of rainfall is expected through the next couple weeks.

