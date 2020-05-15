CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

OVERALL SYNOPSIS

An upper level low in Northern Mexico this morning will slide in to Central/Northern Texas Friday night and Saturday. This movement will create an unstable atmosphere for showers and storms to develop. Some of this activity will become strong to severe Friday night/Saturday.

TIMING

Up front, there are several schools of thought here: Forecast model guidance is split on whether showers/storms arrive Friday around midnight, or hold off until Saturday morning between sunrise and noon. Of the two scenarios I lay out below, I am in favor of 'option A'...

OPTION A

Showers and strong storms move in from the NW Friday 11pm through the pre-dawn hours of Saturday morning. As this group of storms exits into the gulf, I'd expect a lull in activity Saturday morning, 7a-noon. The atmosphere would then recharge with daytime heating taking place, leading to additional scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon. This activity would be weaker than the initial line of showers/storms. The Rapid Precision Model, pictured below, depicts the initial line of showers and storms, valid at 2AM Saturday.

OPTION B

The North American Mesoscale Model (shown below at 10am, Saturday) is later on the initial arrival of showers and storms, but does push a line through between sunrise and noon, Saturday. If you're wondering why it looks worse than the RPM, it's because the NAMM has a poorer resolution, making the contours much larger and broad on the simulated radar imagery. If this scenario played out, Saturday afternoon would be quieter because the atmosphere would not have as much to to recuperate.

THREATS:

Regardless of the aforementioned timing, there is a possibility that some of the storms become strong to severe. Much of the Coastal Bend is under a slight risk (2 on a scale of 1-5) for severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has increased the threat to 'enhanced' for much of Central Texas. This image is valid from 7AM Friday through 7AM Saturday.

The main threat for severe weather in the Coastal Bend will arrive overnight Friday and into the pre-dawn hours of Saturday morning. I have the timing window from midnight tonight through noon Saturday (just to include that option B scenario). The main hazards with any stronger storms will be damaging straight line winds of 40-60 mph. Hail up to 1" in diameter is also possible, and 1-2" of rain in the Coastal Bend, on average. High totals will be found north of the area, focused around Houston, where 3-6" of rain is possible this weekend. Flooding will be a concern in Southeast Texas An isolated tornado spin-up can't be ruled out, but this is not likely.

AFTER SATURDAY

SUNDAY -

The upper atmosphere disturbance will be slow to exit Texas to the east. On Sunday, it will be far enough east so that severe storms won't be an issue, but close enough still, that I've gotta keep isolated showers in the forecast. Sunday's placement pictured below...

MONDAY:

By Monday, the disturbance will be far enough to the east, the the counter clock-wise spin around it feeds drier air into South Texas. That will effectively end rain chances in the Coastal Bend.

