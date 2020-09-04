CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Storm Prediction Center, out of Norman, OK, has broadened the 'enhanced' risk for severe weather to include much of central and south Texas late this afternoon and into tonight. This is a higher risk than yesterday's outlook. Areas closer to the coast are in the slight risk category. Generally, the threat for severe weather in the Coastal Bend will be in place between 6pm and midnight.

A severe thunderstorm satisfies one, or a combination of the following:

Winds at or above 58 mph

Hail 1" in diameter or greater

A tornado

The Coastal Bend is highlighted in both a slight and enhanced risk for severe weather Thursday evening, with the enhanced risk west of the HWY 77 corridor. These risk categories (explained in graphic above) mean that isolated or scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible. The better coverage (more likely) spots to get strong or severe storms will be in the orange (enhanced) shaded areas.

Showers and storms will move through the KIII Viewing area from the northwest to the southeast. So, locations in the northwestern part of the viewing area will likely see activity before locations near the coast. Remember, the window for severe weather is from about 6pm to midnight. It's possible we see multiple waves of showers and storms, so it may not be a one and done type thing.

Main threats with any strong to severe thunderstorms will be hail of 1-2" diameter and damaging straight-line winds of 60-70 mph. Take preps before tonight to protect property. Make room in the garage for your car and clean up loose lawn items. Also, the tornado risk is low, but not zero, so now is a good time to review where the most central room in your home is in the event of a tornado. You'll want to put as many walls between you and the outside if under a tornado warning. Stay weather aware.

The KIII weather team will be monitoring the radar this evening. Be sure to keep up with the latest information and trends as weather events like this can often change in a hurry.

- Holt, out