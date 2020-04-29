CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many of you felt the power of 40-60 mph winds (maybe higher) this morning. They were courtesy of a line of showers and thunderstorms moving south, into the Coastal Bend, ahead of an approaching cold front. The strongest winds from this activity came BEFORE the rain - a phenomenon known as a 'gust front' or 'outflow boundary'. Let's break it down...

When it rains, the air around the shower or thunderstorm cools, thanks to evaporation. A process known as evaporational cooling. Energy from the surrounding warmer air is 'working' to evaporate precipitation, using heat to do it. That's where the cooling of the atmosphere takes place. Because cooler air is more dense than warmer air, it sinks to the surface. As it hits the ground, it surges outward, away from its parent shower or thunderstorm. This acts a a pseudo-cold front and can pack gusty winds before the rain arrives.

Here's a real time image (pictured below) of the gust front approaching Corpus Christi this morning. See the thin line showing up on radar? That's the leading edge of 40-60 mph winds ahead of the showers/storms. In fact, peak wind gusts at the Corpus Christi International Airport measured 55 mph this morning, per the National Weather Service.

Alan Holt 3 News Meteorologist After some strong 40-60 mph winds from showers and off-shore storms ... blew through, rain (aside from a few showers on the island) is now south of Corpus Christi, over the Baffin Bay. This activity will continue to work south and improvements will take place through the remainder of the morning.

In this morning's case, we had a squall line working south, producing showers and thunderstorms. The squall was moving at 40 mph to the south; that alone is enough to do some damage. The evaporational cooling process was taking place and rain-cooled dense air surged out in front of the storms that were already moving 40 mph. That's where the 40-60 mph (maybe higher) winds came from. Wind speeds that high are enough to do damage. The storms themselves weren't that strong, but the outflow boundary/gust front was. Case and point, check out these viewer photos from this morning...

In contrast to a gust front, summertime pop up thunderstorms that are nearly stationary can also produce outflow boundaries. Without much forward movement, these boundaries will hit the ground and radiate away from the storm in all directions. When a large mass of rain cooled air falls to the surface, it can produce a phenomenon called a downburst, or microburst. These can also produce damage.

