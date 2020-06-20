It's felt like summer for quite some time now. Although we've seen heat index values over 115 already here in the Coastal Bend, June 20th marks the 'official' start to summer for the northern hemisphere.

Fun fact, in the southern hemisphere, around this time is the winter solstice.

KIII STAFF

Here in South Texas, the Summer Solstice also indicates the longest day of the year. Daylight will be shy of 14 hours here in South Texas. Sunrise will be around 6:30 AM with sunset being around 8:30 PM.

While it's the longest day of the year, keep in mind, starting now we will continue to lose daylight. Days will remain long and bright through the end of summer. However, each and every day will be seconds to minutes shorter.

The Earth's tilt along with the northern hemisphere leaning closer to the sun, you can see physically why we receive more sunlight during these months. On the other hand, the southern hemisphere receives less sunlight with the way the planet is positioned. This provides cooler months as they continue into their Winter Solstice.

KIII STAFF

With the amount of daylight here in Coastal Bend, most won't notice a difference until the Autumn months. That's when the seasons change. The shortest day of the year will be December 21st on our Winter Solstice.

Today is the longest day of the year!

Enjoy the sunshine and use your time wisely. Happy first day of summer!