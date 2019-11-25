CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — First off, if your plans take you into the Rockies or Northern Plains, a winter storm will be tracking from Salt Lake City, to Minneapolis Monday to Wednesday. There will likely be airport delays/problems in some of the cities in the path of this storm, but it will not affect Texas.

If you have plans to drive somewhere in Texas for Thanksgiving, you will have good conditions to do it leading into Thanksgiving. Aside from some areas of fog this morning (Monday, Nov. 25), I do not see any major weather makers moving through the state between now and Thanksgiving - at least not big enough to be a problem on the road.

A cold front will work through the state Tuesday and Wednesday, but it will not be much of a rain maker - not enough to alter travel plans. The main thing it'll do is lower your gas mileage if you're driving south to north, north of the cold front. You'll be driving into north winds.

That same front will retreat back to the north Thursday, leading to the development of a few isolated showers in the Coastal Bend on Thanksgiving. Better chances for rain in North Texas Thanksgiving Day. More isolated light showers on Black Friday in the Coastal Bend.

Getting home, wherever that may be, may be a little more tricky the weekend after Thanksgiving. Another cold front is forecast to work through the state Saturday/Sunday. This front is forecast to bring some shower and thunderstorm activity into NE Texas, Saturday morning. If you're traveling from cities like Dallas, Waco, College Station...you'll need to pay attention to how this system evolves and plan accordingly.

