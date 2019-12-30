CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's looking increasingly likely that we will begin 2020 on the 'wet' foot. Three different meteorological features will combine to deliver soaking rains to South Texas and eventually bring nice weather in for the first weekend of 2020. We'll get to that in a sec.

Water Vapor Imagery, 4pm, Monday

We've been following the progression of an upper atmosphere low pressure feature that is now in the Pacific Ocean, off the Southern California/Baja Coasts. This system will serve to increase subtropical flow and moisture over Texas as it progresses slowly to the east. We'll call it the moist conveyor belt. I circled it on the map in the image above. That's one of the three pieces in play.

3 Moving Parts = Rain

As moisture flows in from the southwest along the sub-tropical jet stream (moist conveyor belt), a surface low will develop along the Mexican Gulf Coast and scoot north, along the Texas Gulf, Wednesday. This will enhance lift needed for rain production and tap in to even more gulf moisture. The moist conveyor belt and the surface low for lift will be the rain catalysts on Wednesday, which will offer the best shot for rain.

The third feature will be a cold front kicker. I made that name up, but this system will work in from the northwest and bring a weak cold front Thursday evening. This will effectively end rain chances as it comes through. (as of writing, I think rain will be finishing by noon Thursday. You can see all of the features labeled on the map above.

Rain Chances by Day

While Wednesday (Jan. 1) will be the rainiest day of the week, scattered, but less frequent showers will be in play through Thursday morning. Rain chances will go from just after midnight New Year's Eve, through Thursday morning. As of writing (Monday evening), forecast rainfall totals will range from between a half inch to an inch and a half throughout the Coastal Bend. Highest totals will be found in Coastal Counties. It's possible that some locations get 2-3", but I think those locations will be outliers of the overall totals.

Forecast Rainfall Totals

By Thursday evening, the cold front kicker will move and and all rain away from Texas. The cold front will not be a strong one. High temperatures will be close to 70° Friday-Sunday, with overnight lows in the middle to upper 40s and lower 50s. Sunny skies expected for the first weekend of 2020.

Cold front Thursday evening

