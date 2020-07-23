WEATHER BLOG: Tropical Depression #8 - Everything you need to know as of Thursday morning

Tropical Depression 8 will move in to the Central Texas Gulf Coast this weekend. Current forecast brings it to low-end tropical storm status prior to landfall.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tropical Depression #8 is in the Central Gulf of Mexico this morning and is moving toward the Texas Gulf Coast at about 10 mph. It's producing 30 mph sustained winds, which is about 10 mph below tropical storm threshold.

Between its current position and the Texas Gulf Coast, there isn't much wind shear to impede the development of this system. Because of that (and SST in the middle 80s + available moisture) the National Hurricane Center is forecasting TD 8 to reach low-end tropical storm force prior to making landfall Saturday morning or early afternoon near the Central Texas Gulf Coast. If named, it'll be Hanna. The biggest factor working against intensification of this system is time - only about 48 hours before moving over land.

Even though the official forecast cone is calling for a tropical storm, forecast models aren't as assertive in bringing this to tropical storm status. This morning's intensity guidance shows most models staying just under tropical storm force. The higher intensity forecast models in this image are not as reliable as the grouping keeping this at tropical depression status. That'll be something to consider. If this does reach tropical storm force, winds would be on the order of 40-50 mph. Because of that, tropical storm watches will go into effect Friday night and Saturday up and down the Texas Gulf Coast. A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm force conditions are possible within the next 48 hours.

This morning's spaghetti plot shows us a little more refinement on where the center of TD8 may track. Most of the reliable tropical models are keying in on an area between Matagorda Bay and Baffin Bay for a landfall Saturday morning or early afternoon. Remember, impacts from tropical systems often extend many miles away from the center of where these track. That being said, much of the Texas Gulf coast is showing a 20-30% chance for tropical storm force winds to be felt (39-50 mph) Friday night/Saturday...thus the Tropical Storm Watches.

Rainfall will be the number one hazard with this system. TD 8, or Hanna, will deliver between 4 and 6: of rainfall to much of the Coastal Bend. Some localized areas will likely receive higher totals and localized flooding may be a problem. Yesterday, some guidance was suggesting over a foot of rain in spots; that model has backed off a bit today.

Rainfall totals on the map above will encompass between Friday and Monday, with the most active day being Saturday - where frequent tropical downpours are in the forecast, along with low-end tropical storm force winds.

Final thoughts - This storm, whether it is Tropical Depression 8, or Tropical Storm Hanna, will primarily be a rainmaker. Winds may increase to between 40 and 50 mph if it can attain tropical storm status, but that is not high enough to warrant boarding up of windows or evacuation. It will not be advisable to go to area beaches this weekend as coastal flooding, higher than normal wave/tides will put water up to the dunes in spots. Also, rip current risk will be high.

Of course, tropical systems can change/evolve, but that is the latest as of 7AM, Thursday morning. When/if things change, we will be on it.