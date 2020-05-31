Right on time, hurricane season fires off with potential development in the Bay of Campeche next week. Forecast models have been consistent the last few days on bringing a disturbance in. However, from there, models disagree.

It all starts with newly formed Tropical Storm Amanda. Latest infrared satellite image shows this storm pushing into Guatemala earlier this morning.

If you're wondering, didn't we already have an 'A' storm? Arthur on the east coast? We did! However, this storm formed on the other side of Central America in the Pacific Ocean. A different ocean with a different set of names during hurricane season.

Anyway, let's get to why Amanda has our attention. With this tropical storm moving over land, it will weaken immensely. Remember, tropical systems need warm ocean water to survive. With that being said, its remnants or leftovers will push into the southern Gulf of Mexico. This is where it gets interesting.

An array of forecast models are used in this next graphic including the GFS and other dynamical models. Look below.

The models are confident in a track into the southern Gulf of Mexico or the Bay of Campeche into Monday night. From there, they start to disagree.

As we get into next weekend, models diverge. Some take the disturbance back into southern Mexico. Some model guidance take the disturbance into the Central Gulf of Mexico.

If those model runs do verify next week, we'll have to watch how it interacts with deep waters in the Gulf and upper level wind shear. These among a few other things will dictate where the disturbance moves and if it strengthens into a named system.

Remember, low wind shear aloft and warm sea surface temperatures above 80 degrees help tropical storms form and strengthen.

Here's a checklist we use for development.

An important ingredient that looks to PREVENT formation through next week is wind shear. Currently in the Gulf of Mexico, wind shear is strong which is NOT FAVORABLE for development.

Similar conditions will continue into Wednesday.

That is one factor that will keep this disturbance weak.

With the majority of computer guidance models keeping it away from the Texas coast next weekend, it is very IMPORTANT to understand, these model runs change every day. Data continually feeds into these mathematical models and if one thing changes, it can shift the track and direction of the disturbance.

Keep up with the tropics and the forecast here on 3 NEWS.

Much can change in the coming days.

Ryan Shoptaugh

KIII Meteorologist