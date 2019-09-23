CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tropical Storm Karen formed over the weekend and is now in the eastern Caribbean Sea. There was a little burst of convection north of the center of the storm this morning - a subtle indication of some organization taking place. Forecast confidence is high through Tuesday/Wednesday as forecast models are in good agreement that Karen works north, toward Puerto Rico as a tropical storm and then into SW Atlantic by Wednesday. Beyond that, the forecast becomes a lot more complicated.

Tropical Storm Karen Satellite Imagery

kiii

North of the Caribbean, Karen will probably interact with one of two features - a ridge in the Southeast US, or a trough in the North Atlantic. Whichever has a greater influence will have major implications on the direction Karen takes this weekend and beyond. If Karen gets tugged by the trough in the North Atlantic, it could take this system into the Atlantic, away from the US. However, if Karen begins to get pulled west by the ridge of high pressure in the Southeast US, it could mean a path toward the US.

Upper Atmosphere Pressure Locations

kiii

Long range guidance seems to be leaning in favor of this scenario, but confidence is extremely low here - both the Euro/GFS show this westward progression (7 day spaghetti plot pictured below). It's also possible Karen completely fizzles out in the Southwest Atlantic Ocean. At this point, it's important to be aware of Karen, but it is not time to worry as confidence beyond this weekend is very low.

Spaghetti Plot - Karen

kiii