x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Weather

WEATHER BLOG: Tropics Quieter. No new activity expected over the next 5 days

After the rapid naming of storms we saw happen last week, this week looks a lot quieter in the Atlantic Basin.
Credit: kiii

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What a wild 2020 hurricane season it's been.  We're into the Greek Alphabet and had Beta hit the Texas Gulf Coast in mid-September.  After a wild week of activity, the tropics have hit the pause button.  3 decaying systems and the Hurricane Center is not expecting any activity over the next 5 days.  Stress level, down.

Credit: kiii

Looking down the forecast road, we are still in hurricane season through November.  While the statistical odds of a storm coming our direction (Coastal Bend) go way down in late September and into October, we will need to keep watch.  Not necessarily worry.  Case and point...

Credit: kiii

The long range European and GEFS Ensemble guidance is hinting at something trying to develop in the Western Caribbean Sea into the first few days of October.  While this is still way too long for my liking, it does jive with where October tropical systems tend to develop, historically (see, Michael - 2018).

Credit: tropicaltidbits.com
6z Sept. 23 GEFS-Para Ensemble - valid, Oct. 4
Credit: weathernerds.org
0z Sept. 23 Euro Ensemble - Valid Oct. 2

I'm not a huge fan of long range forecasting in the tropics and I don't think we need to worry about anything, anytime soon.  Just something to watch; as is the case most of the time in the tropics.

Credit: kiii
Forecast Model Accuracy with Time

Holt, out.