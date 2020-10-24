WEATHER BLOG: Tropical Depression 28 moving closer to the gulf

Forecast calls for the 27th named storm of the season. This will tie the all-time record.

The National Hurricane Center has found a better organized tropical system this evening. Tropical Depression 28 will soon strengthen into Tropical Storm Zeta. This is big news.

This will mark the 27th named storm of the 2020 season and that makes history. Only the second time this has ever happened.

In 2005, the season climbed to a grand total of 27 named storms along with one “unnamed” subtropical storm. Moreover, the 2005 hurricane season was the most active in recorded history. With soon to be Tropical Storm Zeta in the Gulf of Mexico next week, this will tie the all-time record.

For South Texas, this is not a threat. Due to a strong cold front forecast to move in Monday night, this will direct the tropical system closer to the northern gulf states. Further impacting the coasts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. Wind shear and cooler air from the north should keep it fairly weak as it pushes over land late Wednesday into Thursday. Aside from elevated surf conditions along our coast, we will not see any direct effects.