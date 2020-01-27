CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two disturbances to our west will move through Texas, dropping cold fronts into South Texas this week - one Tuesday afternoon and another Thursday night. As of writing (Monday morning). The first disturbance is in the Rocky Mountain West and the other is in the Pacific, south of Alaska.

Water Vapor

kiii

The first cold front will pass through the Coastal Bend on Tuesday, sometime in the early afternoon. As the front approaches and arrives, it'll generate a chance at a few showers. Given the limited coverage, rainfall totals will be unimpressive. Around a tenth of an inch under isolated activity. Some spots will get skipped. Temperatures go from the middle 70s Tuesday to the middle 60s Wednesday.

Cold Front, Tuesday

kiii

After a gorgeous Wednesday (sunny with highs in the middle 60s), a second disturbance works over South Texas. This one will be farther south than Tuesday's system, leading to more widely scattered shower activity. Rain chances go up on Thursday as this system approaches from the west. Slightly more rainfall expected with this one - totals between a tenth and a quarter of an inch. As it moves into the Gulf, it will drag a cold front through the area Thursday night, keeping temperatures in the middle to lower 60s, Friday.

Thursday Cold Front

kiii

Rain chances and forecast totals

kiii