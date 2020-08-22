WEATHER BLOG: Has there ever been two tropical systems in the gulf simultaneously?

While two hurricanes in the gulf is unprecedented, there has been two tropical systems at once. Here’s the details.

With two tropical systems approaching the Gulf of Mexico, many questions have been asked.

Let’s do our best to answer.

HAS THERE EVER BEEN TWO HURRICANES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO SIMULTANEOUSLY?

No. This has never happened in history since we’ve kept records which dates back to the 1800s. The closest event would be back in September 4, 1933. A major hurricane was over South Florida while a second hurricane was moving over the western Gulf of Mexico.

HAS THERE EVER BEEN TWO TROPICAL CYCLONES AT THE SAME TIME?

A tropical cyclone is a low pressure system (not associated with a front) that develops over tropical and sometimes sub-tropical waters and has organized deep convection with a closed wind circulation about a well-defined center per NOAA.

The answer to this question is yes. A tropical cyclone is a tropical depression or greater. The last time this occurred was back in 2002. Coincidentally, this particular season of names has the same list of names we have in 2020. This is because the list recycles every 6 years. Anyway…

On September 5-6, 2002

Tropical Depression Edouard crossed Florida into the eastern Gulf of Mexico. It quickly weakened after that. On the other side of the gulf, Tropical Storm Fay formed. Fay then dissipated on September 11, 2002. Although they were not hurricanes, they we’re considered Tropical Cyclones by the NHC and in the Gulf of Mexico around the same time.

CAN TWO HURRICANES COMBINE INTO A BIGGER HURRICANE?

Technically, yes. However, one needs to read more about the “Fujiwhara Effect”.

Storms typically deflect around each other or are most often influenced by their counter-clockwise rotation. Sometimes the outflow can tear apart the other storm and sometimes the larger storm destroys the other one. It’s unique and extremely rare to form a larger and stronger hurricane out of the two.

WILL ONE STORM INTERACT THE OTHER NEXT WEEK?

Yes, they’ll most likely interact to some extent. That’s the key word, interact. As mentioned before, the outflow from one of these tropical systems can be detrimental to the other. It would provide higher wind speeds aloft which would keep the other weak and perhaps even tear it apart. Other impacts with close interaction would be a shift in track either west or east. Another impact would be forward speed.

Interactions between both of these particular tropical systems next week will be depend on intensity, track and even the size. We’ll have to watch both as they move into the northern gulf.

Ryan Shoptaugh