WEATHER BLOG: Lake levels and water restrictions

Water restrictions are imminent as combined lake levels continue to fall below 40%.

The Coastal Bend relies on the combined levels of Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon for the distribution of water. According to the city's water contingency plan, when the combined level falls below 40%, the city of Corpus Christi begins to enforce water restrictions.

The Nueces River Authority reported earlier in the week that the level has fallen to 39.9%. The lack of rainfall this year is tied to the worsened lake levels and drought across the state of Texas.

Under Stage 1, the target is to achieve a 10% reduction in daily treated water demand. Restrictions include

- Irrigation with hose-end or automatic irrigation systems shall be limited to once per week. The exact watering schedule will be determined by a designee or the City Manager.

- Use of water from hydrants shall be limited to fire fighting, related activities, or other activities necessary to maintain public health, safety and welfare, except that the use of water from designated fire hydrants for construction purposes may be allowed under special permit from the City of Corpus Christi Utilities Department.

- Use of water restrictions of golf course greens, tees, and fairways is prohibited except on the designated watering days.

-The use of water to maintain integrity of building foundations is limited to designated watering days and is only permitted by use of hand-held hose or drip irrigation.

If lake levels continue to worsen, the city of Corpus Christi may further go into Stage 2, 3 and 4.

Stage 4 Response is considered Emergency Water Shortage Conditions.

While it hasn't been officially announced, the topic will be discussed at a news conference Monday morning (12-28-2020). More information to follow.