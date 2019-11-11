CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A cold front with Arctic origins is set to move into and through South Texas later today (Nov. 11). I traced the air associated with the cold front back to the Arctic Ocean (cover image), where it was sitting last Tuesday, November. 5.

Forecast timing windows and impacts

kiii

The Arctic cold front will blast through South Texas later today/this evening; in Corpus Christi around 6p/7p. The cold front will generate showers and isolated storms as it works through your location. Behind the front, expect a sharp drop in temperature, gusty north winds (30-40 mph overnight), and periods of light to moderate rain through 9AM Tuesday. One of the more interesting parts of what this front will bring is the type of precipitation that could fall or a few - sleet. Here's why it's possible...

Simulated Radar - 7:30AM, Tuesday; Sleet for Some?

kiii

The image above is model data (the RPM) suggesting isolated sleet Tuesday, between 6am and 9am in parts of the Coastal Bend. Note, air temperatures at the surface will be in the middle 30s, so how is wintry precipitation possible and why would it be sleet vs. snow? The answers can be found by looking up in the atmosphere.

Viewing the temperatures of the atmosphere vertically, Tuesday morning

kiii

There will likely be snow 20,000ft. up in the atmosphere. That snow will fall through a layer of above freezing air for about about 10,000ft on its way to the surface. It's this melting layer that will effectively kill snow chances. A smaller section of the atmosphere just above the surface to about 2,000 ft. will be below freezing. It's this portion of the atmosphere that could re-freeze melted snow into sleet. While not everyone will get sleet, it will be possible for a few locations...mainly north of Corpus Christi. If the re-freezing layer is not thick enough, it would just be a cold rain and no wintry precipitation of any kind. I don't foresee freezing rain being a problem due to the ground being too warm to support it. If the atmosphere didn't have a thick melting layer, snow would be possible; but given this outlook, we will have a significant melting layer; IE, no snow.

Forecast low Temperatures Tuesday Morning

kiii

Overnight lows will dip into the middle 30s across the Coastal Bend by sunrise, Tuesday. A few locations in Bee/Live Oak Counties may flirt with a brief, light freeze. With north winds at 20-30 mph, gusting to 40, wind chill values will be in the 20s Tuesday morning. In preparation for this cold weather, pets need to be INSIDE. Sensitive plants should be covered or moved in side. Given the limited time of temperatures around freezing in Bee/Live Oak Counties, pipes will not need to be protected Monday night/Tuesday morning. Locations down to around HWY 44 may observe a brief/light freeze Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, but I still don't think it will be cold enough to warrant pipe protection. Milder weather later in the week/weekend.

Cold Weather Preps

kiii

Temperature Outlook

kiii