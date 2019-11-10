CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday's cold front will bring cooler, fall-like weather to South Texas Friday afternoon and this weekend. Temperatures will fall into the 60s Friday afternoon and 50s by Saturday morning. Corpus Christi has not been in the 50s since April 20th; it's been a while. Highs on Saturday will top out near 70 with highs Sunday near 80. Both weekend days will be 'below normal' with respect to high temperatures.

Skies will be cloudy Friday through Sunday in the wake of this cold front and it has to do with how high cold air reaches into the atmosphere. This cold front will only have cooler temperatures from the surface up to about 1,500 ft into the atmosphere. Above that, temperatures will actually be warmer than at the surface; this is called a temperature inversion because the atmosphere typically loses heat with altitude. Not only that, but you can see how winds will be northerly at the surface and southerly above 1,500 ft. in the sounding of the atmosphere in Corpus Christi PICTURED BELOW (valid 6a, Saturday). As warmer, more buoyant, more humid air slides over the colder air at the surface in the Coastal Bend, it will condense, rendering skies cloudy. Sometimes this process yields a little bit of light rain, too, but I don't think we'll have that this weekend.

Atmospheric Sounding for Corpus Christi at 6AM, Saturday

When cold fronts are stacked with colder air higher in the atmosphere, they tend to clear skies completely of clouds when they pass through. This is because the atmosphere is drier and colder higher in the sky and you don't have warmer air above colder air, condensing over the area. These are more common in Winter (December-February) in Corpus Christi and South Texas.