CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here we are, approaching the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season (Sept. 10); and Winter Outlooks are already garnering social media traction. If you know me, you know that I don't put much stock in forecasts longer than 10+ days away, let alone a multiple month prognostication. I even have a graphic for such forecasts when I get questions like, will 'X' storm be here two and a half weeks from now?

Forecast model performance becomes poor beyond 1 or 2 weeks.

Inevitably, around this time of year Winter Outlooks, like the Farmer's Almanac will get released. They will often give very specific details for different regions around the country with catchy phrases like, 'polar coaster', or 'bouts of snow and ice'. These long range/monthly outlooks are based on trends and generalities. Basically, what has happened historically and where. We know as the sun's angle lowers in the sky in the Northern Hemisphere because of Earth's axial tilt away from the sun in the Winter months, we get less direct sun light, so....dingdingding...it gets colder in the Northern Hemisphere! There's some expertise to long range forecasts (think el nino/la nina teleconnection), but there is absolutely NO WAY to know that it will snow 4" in Beeville on January 5th as early as August the 28th (hypothetical). Just like it's impossible to say on April 15th that a major hurricane will strike the US on September 10; we aren't that good. These details usually don't present themselves until a week or so before an event happens, at earliest, and we still can miss a forecast even when it's just days away. So, how and why do we create these monthly projects? They're all based on trends and generalities.

Some key points on South Texas Winter

How do I view Winter in South Texas? Basically, it isn't Summer. I love it. October is my favorite month because we FINALLY get steady relief from the oppressive grips of Summer heat and humidity. In the coldest part of the year (December/January), average highs will top out in the 60s and average lows get as 'cold' as 47. We get dozens of cold fronts each Winter season; some stronger than others. On an almost yearly basis, one will be strong enough to bring a freeze into parts of the Coastal Bend. Because of our proximity to the Gulf of Mexico and our southern latitude, wintry weather is tough to come by, although it does happen. The two recent snows happening in 2004 and 2017. They're not common. In fact, it's more probable that a tropical storm or hurricane affects the Coastal Bend on a given year, than getting accumulating snowfall.

The science to the outlook - I look to ENSO - the el nino southern oscillation. It looks like this year, we will be in a very weak el nino, but closer to neutral if anything. In the image above, SST anomalies above 1 would indicate el nino. SST anomalies below 1 would indicate la nina. Strong el nino winters tend to bring cooler and wetter weather to South Texas on average. Strong la nina winters tend to bring drier and warmer weather to South Texas. The Climate Prediction Center (NOAA's long range forecast branch) issues the most 'official' long range outlook and they look like this for November, December, and January. You can see, not much fanfare or details in a forecast that is over a month away and for a 3 month time frame.

