WEATHER BLOG: 2020 hurricane season now the most active in history

With the formation of Subtropical Storm Theta, the total number of storms reaches 29. Now the busiest hurricane season on record.

2020 is the year that keeps on giving.

Subtropical Storm Theta formed late Monday night. This storm is not a threat to the United States as it continues to move east closer to Africa.

Theta marks the 29th named storm in the Atlantic Basin taking the top spot for the busiest season on record.

In 2005, the hurricane season dropped down to Tropical Storm Zeta. After a post-season analysis, the hurricane center also concluded an unnamed subtropical storm. Bringing the grand total to 28 for 2005.

As of Tuesday, Tropical Storm Eta continues to push closer to Florida. Subtropical Storm Theta remains out over open water.

Potentially, Iota will be next to form in the Caribbean this week which would mark the 30th named storm this season.