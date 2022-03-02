All eyes on the Texas power grid | Tracking energy use as the state prepares for powerful winter storm

As of 6 a.m., the demand – the teal line – is well below the supply – the purple line. It should stay that way.

HOUSTON — After last year's freeze, we're all watching ERCOT to see if we'll be able to keep the electricity on. And so far, things appear okay.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has a dashboard that allows you to monitor real-time grid conditions.

KHOU 11 energy expert Ed Hirs says so far so good.

Any power outages we're seeing across the state seem to be tied to normal weather issues like down power lines, rather than generator failures.

“Tomorrow, ERCOT is expecting peak demand about 8 am.,” he said. “That will be the coldest point across all of the state. And they're confident they have enough supply to meet the demand.