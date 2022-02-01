What to do for winter weather here in the Coastal Bend

It's not often that South Texas gets this cold, but it does happen. So the City of Corpus Christi has some reminders on what you can do to stay on top of things.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — South Texas isn't exactly known for its cold weather, but that doesn't mean it never happens. We can expect temperatures to remain below freezing for several hours Sunday night and Monday morning.

Because of this, it's important to take some steps to protect your property and stay warm safely during this winter front.

Protect Property:

To minimize property damage, citizens are advised to take appropriate steps to help protect their property and:

Wrap all exposed pipes located outside or in unheated areas of the home with newspaper, insulation, or towels.

Remove garden hoses from outside faucets. Insulate outside faucets with a Styrofoam cover, rags, or paper.

Cover vents around the foundation of your home.

Know where the water cut-off valve is located and how to use it. You should apply oil such as WD-40, to the cut-off valve before operating to prevent the valve from breaking.

Open kitchen and bathroom cabinets so warmer air can circulate below the sinks.

Shut off irrigation systems. Water runoff from irrigation systems can travel onto the street and freeze, creating hazardous conditions for drivers.

Commercial customers should insulate or drain all exposed pipes.

If you are not staying at home:

Cut water off at the property owner’s cut-off valve.

Drain all outside water faucets if your house will be unoccupied for several days (leave outside faucets open).

Set the thermostat in your house at no lower than 55ºF

Open cabinet doors under sinks adjacent to outside walls.

Ask a friend or neighbor to check your house daily to make sure it's warm enough to prevent freezing.

Space Heaters:

The Corpus Christi Fire Department wants to make sure residents stay safe and warm during winter weather conditions by providing the following safety tips when using portable space heaters:

Inspect all heating equipment prior to use.

Make sure all space heaters are clean and dust-free.

Choose electric space heaters that are UL approved with automatic shut-off or tip over safety features.

If using extension cords, make sure they are the proper size and length.

Never run extension cords under rugs or carpets.

Keep space heaters at least three feet away from furniture and other flammable items.

Install smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, replace batteries regularly.

NEVER use charcoal grills or other fuel-burning devices indoors.

Keep an eye on children and pets when using space heaters.

Always turn space heaters off when leaving home.

Protect your plants:

Bring your smaller container plants, especially succulents, indoors. Mulch or cover outdoor plants with straw, blankets, or cardboard.

To prevent heat loss from sides of containers, push together large outdoor pots and wrap the bases with a blanket.

Rosemary topiaries or potted citrus plants or roses should be moved close to the wall of your house for warmth.

Don’t worry if plant leaves wilt; they protect themselves against the cold by dehydrating themselves. Given time, most will perk back up.

If you see damage from frost (black or purple flaccid leaves or stems), particularly on woody perennials, wait until the spring to prune to not shear off healthy tissue.

