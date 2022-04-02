Arctic blast updates: 20,000 homes without power across Texas, Gov. Abbott says

Keep up with all the updates coming in as the winter cold front moves through Texas.

HOUSTON — The latest blast of frigid winter weather is upon us and temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s Thursday night and Friday.

Across the state

Road conditions

Real-time updates

Friday

11 a.m.

Gov. Greg Abbott gave an update on the power grid and the state's response to the winter storm.

He said the state has 15 percent more power capacity as a result of winterization. However, despite this, there remains about 20,000 homes without power.

Gov Abbott: "we have +15% power capacity than last year as result of winterization across the state... increase in power generators online b/c of improved maintenance schedules... alternative fuels or generators to generate power... all participants chain work together" @khou — liz roldan (@lizroldanTX) February 4, 2022

(not direct quote) Gov Abbott:

...at this time, despite abundant power supply in the grid of Texas, there remain about 20k homes without power. it isn't b/c the power grid doesn't have enough power, it's a local power supply issue. likely ice weighing down lines... @KHOU — liz roldan (@lizroldanTX) February 4, 2022

8:50 a.m.

The overpasses leading to Hobby Airport are free of ice and have reopened, according to airport officials.

UPDATE: The overpasses are free of ice and have reopened. https://t.co/9CE1LUaLlH — Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) February 4, 2022

5:54 a.m.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports that the main pipes going to the water tower at the I-10 East Freeway and Sheldon Road have burst due to freezing and are flooding the roadway.

This is in the Channelview area.

Ice/Flooded Roadway: callers to HCSO are advising the main pipes going to the water tower at E IH-10 and Sheldon Rd have burst due to freezing and are flooding the roadway in the area. #HouNews #HouWx pic.twitter.com/xVwGWFJgCV — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 4, 2022

These freezing temps aren’t just causing issues on our #Houston roadways but also problems w/ some pipes including one connected to this water tower💧in Channelview (Sheldon Rd north of I-10). Water was shut off moments ago — doesn’t appear it’s impacting major roadways. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/rgv5QvF104 — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) February 4, 2022

5:23 a.m.

The Southwest Freeway has reopened in both directions following a 12-car pile up Thursday night. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Good news! Both inbound & outbound lanes of 59 are back open.

Here’s video of road crews picking up last set of barricades that were blocking the ramps. This comes after police shut down both directions following 12 car wreck — fortunately no one was seriously hurt! @KHOU https://t.co/xpCbBsNCB5 pic.twitter.com/kpsKkIJjb3 — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) February 4, 2022

4:12 a.m.

The southbound lanes on the Southwest Freeway have been reopened in Sugar Land after a multi-vehicle crash completely closed the roadway for several hours.

The city of Sugar Land says crews from the Texas Department of Transportation have treated the roadway for ice and is in the process of reopening the northbound lanes Friday morning.

However, they still advise avoiding traveling through the area and for motorists to delay their morning commute.

TxDOT has retreated U.S. Highway 59 through Sugar Land. We have reopened the southbound main lanes of US59 through Sugar Land and are in the process of reopening the northbound lanes. It remains a good idea to avoid travel and delay commutes this morning. — City of Sugar Land (@SugarLandtxgov) February 4, 2022

Thursday

10:37 p.m.

Six vehicles were involved in a crash on the East Loop at the Ship Channel just after 10 p.m. Thursday.

There's no word on injuries.

10:15 p.m.

A deputy was involved in a crash at the North Loop and the Hardy Toll Road. She was alert and talking but was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

The roadway was later shut down due to ice.

Deputy involved in accident on Hardy Toll due to icy road conditions. Deputy was transported to hospital for imaging. Please take precautions when driving as the roads are already experiencing icing conditions. #hounews — Constable Alan Rosen (@ConstableRosen) February 4, 2022

9:51 p.m.

Sugar Land police said a 12-car pileup could be the result of ice on the roadway on US 59 southbound over 90A.

Major Accident: US 59 Southbound over 90A there is a 12 car pile up. Please avoid area if possible may be a result of ice forming on roadway. Posted by Sugar Land Police Department on Thursday, February 3, 2022

9 p.m.

If you're flying out of Hobby Airport or picking someone up, you'll need to know about this closure.

Flying out from Hobby or picking someone up? The overpass leading into airport is closed overnight. Use Airport Blvd to get in. (pic credit @HobbyAirport) #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/FoPAS98Ki2 — Tiffany Craig KHOU 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@TiffanyKHOU) February 4, 2022

8:16 p.m.

About 10 vehicles were involved in a crash on the Westpark Tollway at FM 1464.

It's unknown if anyone was injured.

Estimated 10 vehicle crash Westpark Tollway WB at FM 1464. The Westpark Tollway is being closed due to ice. #HouNews #HouWx pic.twitter.com/R1Ei33XAsA — Fort Bend Pct 1 Constable (@FortBendPct1) February 4, 2022

7:38 p.m.

Fort Bend authorities said SH 99 over FM 1093 as well as the flyover connectors to the Westpark Tollway are closed due to ice.

Traffic Alert: SH 99 over FM 1093 as well as the flyover connectors to the Westpark Tollway are closed due to ice. #HouNews #HouWx pic.twitter.com/M7fPZQXpjy — Fort Bend Pct 1 Constable (@FortBendPct1) February 4, 2022

6:51 p.m.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said callers reported ice on the road in a couple of locations:

Ice on the roadways: Callers to HCSO have reported ice on the following locations:



-NW Harris Co, US 290 & Badtke

-West Harris Co, Greenhouse & Rebel Yell Dr. #HouNews #HouWx pic.twitter.com/xe910yfRNd — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 4, 2022

6:40 p.m.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said public works crews are sanding 42 overpasses and bridges in north and west Houston.

6:24 p.m.

Houston airports are asking passengers to check with their airline for updates, delays or cancellations before going to Bush Intercontinental Airport or Hobby Airport.

"As of now there is no need to treat the airfield with de-icing agents but operations and maintenance teams are ready to respond appropriately and are consistently monitoring conditions," airport officials said.

5:30 p.m.

Houston ISD canceled classes on Friday due to the weather. Classes will resume on Monday.

UPDATE: Due to the inclement weather, all #HISD schools and offices will be closed on Friday, February 4. Please be safe. Classes and normal operations will resume on Monday, February 7. pic.twitter.com/zSP5GUwtmf — Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) February 3, 2022

4:57 p.m.

The Houston Police Department is asking drivers to be off the roads by 10 p.m. Thursday due to driving conditions.

4:15 p.m.

H-E-B stores are closing early in the San Antonio area and a little earlier in the College Station area. No word on Houston stores closing early.

4 p.m.

With freezing temperatures heading to the Houston area, Covenant House Texas' doors are open for homeless youth ages 18-24 to ensure they have a warm, safe space to stay during the inclement weather. Covenant House Texas anticipates an increased number of youth seeking services, and has made extra preparations to shelter and serve the increased number of youth.

3:30 p.m.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo asked the county's emergency operations center at Transtar to go to Level III to provide enhanced monitoring of the weather. Level III is a partial activation that provides enhanced monitoring and should things get worse, allow for partners to be ready to do more to respond. Level I is the highest level.

While Hidalgo said this is nothing like we had last February, we could see ice on overpasses and bridges later Thursday night through Friday morning.

“We don’t anticipate hard-freeze conditions. We do expect light, freezing rain. Eventually, it’s gonna get cold enough that that light, freezing rain might cause a layer of ice, particularly on our elevated highways and on our bridges,” Hidalgo said.

Hidalgo said anyone in need of shelter should call 211.