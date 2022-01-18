Wintry mix of rain, sleet and freezing rain could hit the Coastal Bend Thursday night into Friday morning

Be prepared for the possibility of a wintry mix of rain>sleet>freezing rain (Jan. 20) Thursday afternoon, night, and into (Jan. 21) Friday morning in the Coastal Bend.
The progression would be a cold rain through Thursday afternoon, with sleet mixing in later in the day/night. As temperatures cool to around freezing or a little lower, freezing rain will start to become a problem overnight Thursday, into Friday morning. Ice accumulations would likely be under a quarter of an inch. Most hazardous time for travel looks like Friday morning.
Things tend to shift around a bit leading up to events like this. The trend the last 24 hours hours has been a colder outlook, which is why the freezing rain threat is increasing. We will continue to update this forecast.