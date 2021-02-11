x
2021 Corpus Christi and Texas Election Results

We’re following the very latest Election Day results across the country, Texas and the Corpus Christi area. Stay with 3News for complete Election Day coverage, and download the 3News app to be alerted when races are called.

* Indicates an incumbent

Nueces County ESD #2 Prop A

Precincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
Against 
67%
67%
541
For 
33%
33%
261
Vote Total: 802
Last Updated: 11/2/2021 7:57:34 PM

San Patricio County Hospital District Prop A

Precincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
Against 
77%
77%
1,085
For 
23%
23%
332
Vote Total: 1,417
Last Updated: 11/2/2021 7:43:34 PM

Robstown Mayor

Precincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
Gilbert Gomez *
68%
68%
380
Ismael "SmileyMay" Jr. Gonzalez 
32%
32%
179
Vote Total: 559
Last Updated: 11/2/2021 7:53:34 PM

