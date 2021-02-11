2021 Corpus Christi and Texas Election Results
We’re following the very latest Election Day results across the country, Texas and the Corpus Christi area. Stay with 3News for complete Election Day coverage, and download the 3News app to be alerted when races are called.
* Indicates an incumbent
Nueces County ESD #2 Prop APrecincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
Against
67%
541
For
33%
261
San Patricio County Hospital District Prop APrecincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
Against
77%
1,085
For
23%
332
Robstown MayorPrecincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
Gilbert Gomez *
68%
380
Ismael "SmileyMay" Jr. Gonzalez
32%
179
