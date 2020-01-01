Voters Guide
- VOTERS GUIDE: Who's on the ballot in 2020
- Texas counties temporarily blocked from offering multiple mail-in ballot drop-off locations
- San Patricio County Elections Office prepares for early voting
- Early voting begins Tuesday, here’s the difference between a poll worker and a poll watcher
- Helping senior voters safely secure their votes this upcoming election amid the COVID-19 pandemic
- Mail-in ballots received after 5 p.m. on Nov. 4th will not be counted, even if postmarked by Nov. 3rd. Here's why you should vote as soon as you can.
- Voters Guide: Corpus Christi Mayor
- District Attorney, 105th Judicial District
- Voters Guide: President of the United States Vote
- District Judge, 347th Judicial District Vote
- Voters Guide: Del Mar College Board of Regents At-Large Vote
- District Judge, 28th Judicial District Vote
- Voters Guide: Corpus Christi City Council At-Large Vote
- Corpus Christi City Council District 5 Vote
- Where you can drop off your mail in vote in the Coastal Bend Politics
- Voters Guide: Texas U.S. Senator Vote
- Voter registration update in Nueces County
- If you are expected to vote by mail in Nueces County, here's what you should know to make sure your vote counts
- Big registered voter turnout in San Patricio County
- African American organizations host several Corpus Christi candidate forums
- Options for submitting your mail in vote in Nueces County
- Number of registered voters in Nueces County reaches a new high
- Know to vote: Coastal Bend Elections Administrator answers voting questions
- Legal voter questions answered for residents in Nueces County