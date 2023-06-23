U.S. veteran brings Asian cuisine to the Coastal Bend

While being stationed overseas in Japan and traveling through southeast Asia, Edward Warren Jr. said he was inspired by the various options of street food.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're looking for a new place for Asian cuisine, you may want to give Roaming Ronin a try.

The business is owned by Coastal Bend native and U.S. Navy veteran Edward Warren Jr.

During the pandemic, he was developing a business plan for a food truck, when he was approached by a friend about an opportunity to open a restaurant instead.

While being stationed overseas in Japan and traveling through southeast Asia, Warren said he was inspired by the food that locals would sell on the streets.

"I think what separates us is I've actually been to a lot of these places and tried them first hand. And what I did was brought those flavors and combined them with our South Texas flavors and put my own personal spin on it," he said.