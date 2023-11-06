Tejano artist Jenny B. talks breaking into Tejano music, upcoming projects on Domingo Live

Fans are invited to don their drippiest duds and join Jenny B. at Cole Park this Saturday for the filming of her newest music video "Vivirás Selena."

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rhinestone cowboys ain't got nothing on Tejana Barbie!

Don't believe us? No worries – between our playback of her Domingo Live performances and other chances to catch her out an about, you're soon to see the light that is rising Tejano star Jenny B.

Jenny B. joined us on Domingo Live to perform a few of her hottest singles, share her story as a musician and offer words of advice to those looking to follow in her bedazzled footsteps.

"Just find yourself, "said Jenny B. "Find what you like and eventually... people are gonna jump on board with it. Please do not give up and don't sell yourself short."

Tearing up the studio wasn't Jenny's only goal, though: she's also on a mission to find extras for her newest music video "Volverás," a tribute to the legacy and life of Selena Quintanilla.

Fans are invited to don their drippiest Selena-themed duds and join Jenny B. for a fun day of filming along the Bayfront Saturday, June 17.

Extras are asked to meet up at the Cole Park parking lot at 4 p.m. From there, they will be given direction by Jenny B.'s team as to what the day's itinerary will look like.

While no dress code is enforced, extras are encouraged to wear their drippiest Selena-themed duds – that means everything from Selena tees 'n' jeans, to cow-print outfits 'n' bustiers (sorry not sorry, Abraham)!

As if an opportunity to jam out with her wasn't a treat enough, Jenny B. also announced that not only is she taking her show on tour this year, she's also gearing up to release an entire catalog of new music next year!