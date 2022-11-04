Tap in, parents! Corpus Christi Parks & Rec to hold 'Parents' Night Out' Nov. 9th

For five glorious hours and $10 per child, Corpus Christi Parks & Rec will watch your kids while you savor the Saturday before Thanksgiving break.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We all know that a holiday break for the kids often means an extra headache for the adults that care for them.

Luckily for all you kid-havers out there, you're about to get a night off this Thanksgiving weekend.

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department will host a kids' daycare event from 4:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Lindale Recreation Center at 3133 Swantner Drive.

While parents are away for those five hours, kids between the ages of six and 16 will be supervised by staff as they enjoy fall-themed activities throughout the evening, such as a tasty turkey dinner, autumnal ceramics-making, games and more.

In order to participate in "Parents' Night Out," children must be signed in and out at the Lindale Rec Center by their parents or caregivers using information from the Parks & Rec's required pre-registration form. Online pre-registration for "Parent's Night Out" begins at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, for $10 per child.

Requests for reasonable accommodations can be made at least 48 hours in advance at (361)826-3472.