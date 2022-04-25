Music superstar Lizzo announces tour, with stops in Houston, Dallas and Austin

HOUSTON — Houston native and music superstar Lizzo is going back out on tour, posting about it on Facebook this morning. And she’ll be making a few stops in Texas, including one right here in Houston.
She posted to Facebook that the Special Tour ’22 is her first tour in the last three years.
As part of the tour, she’ll perform at Toyota Center on October 26 with Latto. That comes two days after her October 25 show in Austin at the Moody Center. And after Houston, Lizzo will be at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on October 28.
Want to go to the show? Here’s where to get tickets.
According to the University of Houston, Melissa Viviane Jefferson (also known as "Lizzo") moved to Houston when she was nine years old. She grew up in the Alief area and is a Cougar alumna.