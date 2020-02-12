Watch: Taylor Swift previews re-recorded hit 'Love Story' in hilarious commercial starring Ryan Reynolds

It shows the blossoming love story between Satan, played by Reynolds, and his match, the year 2020 personified.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's no secret that Taylor Swift is re-recording her old songs. On Wednesday, the 'Artist of the Decade' gave fans a sneak peek at one of those recordings in a comical commercial starring Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds.

"Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so...here’s a sneak peak of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon!!"

The commercial is for Match.com. It shows the blossoming love story between Satan and his match, the year 2020 personified, while playing Swift's re-record of her classic hit "Love Story" from her 2008 album, Fearless.

It sounds notably similar to the original but has some subtly added elements to it this time around.

Watch the commercial below:

And of course, it wouldn't be Taylor Swift-related if there weren't any Easter eggs.

A little more than a minute into the commercial, Satan and 2020 are taking photos in front of a literal dumpster fire. Near that dumpster is a scooter knocked down on its side, possibly hinting at Swift's feelings toward Scooter Braun.

Last year, Braun and his Ithaca Holdings LLC bought the rights to Swift's Big Machine catalog. Braun then sold the rights to her songs to Shamrock Holdings for $300 million last month.

In an effort to regain control of her masters, Swift said she was going to re-record her albums.

"I'm very excited about doing because my contract says that starting November 2020 ... I can record albums one through five all over again," Swift said in a GMA interview last year.

So Swift's been hard at work, re-recording material from her first five albums: Taylor Swift (2006), Fearless (2008), Speak Now (2010), Red (2012) and 1989 (2014).

"I'm very excited about it. Because I think that artists deserve to own their work. I feel very passionate about that," she said.

With these new recordings, Swift will be able to license her songs and devalue the old recordings that she no longer owns.