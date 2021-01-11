Coastal Bend Blood Center holds 14th annual Food for Life event

Stocking up their food & blood bank, the Coastal Bend Blood Center and Food Bank are partnering up for this month of giving.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the holidays approach, the Coastal Bend Blood Center and Coastal Bend Food Bank are on a mission to stock their community banks with food and blood.

These two non-profit organizations play a major role in our Coastal Bend community and are partnering this year to spread awareness for the need for non-perishable food items and blood donations.

The Coastal Bend Blood Center invites you to participate in the 14th Annual Food for Life Event, running from November 1st – November 30th. One food item will be donated to the Coastal Bend Food Bank for every blood donation made.

The Blood Center’s goal is to collect 2,800 units of blood this November and donate the food items to the Food Bank at KIII-TV’s Share Your Christmas Food Drive.

“Our Blood Center team members truly understand the need for continual donations, especially before and after the holidays,” stated Director of Donor Development & Hospital Services, Erin Survant. “We are thankful to be able to partner with our local Food Bank and support their mission to provide food to those in need.”

Donate blood at the Coastal Bend Food Bank’s blood drive on Friday, November 5th from 2 – 5 PM or any location this November to ensure shelves are stocked for the holiday season.

Donors will receive a T-Shirt, Complimentary COVID-19 Antibody Test and a pair of Ice Rays Hockey Tickets. Appointments are recommended but walk-ins are welcome.