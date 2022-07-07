Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter celebrate 76 years of marriage today!

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter married on July 7, 1946 in Plains, Ga.

PLAINS, Ga. — Today marks 76 years since former President and first lady, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, made the vow to be each other’s forever.

The longest-married presidential couple grew up just three miles apart in small town Plains, Georgia.

After a successful second proposal, the two got hitched on July 7, 1946, at just 18 and 21 years old.

Throughout the years, the Carters have shared what keeps their union strong: space and “never going to bed angry.”

The Carter Center, who was founded by the Carters in 1982 to improve life for individuals around the world, shouted out their founders in a tweet, “Happy #76thAnniversary! U.S. Navy Ensign Jimmy Carter and Miss Eleanor Rosalynn Smith were married 76 years ago today…”

In 2021, the Carters honored their 75th wedding anniversary with an invitation-only celebration at Plains High School.