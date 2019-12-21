CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Organizers decided to postpone Saturday morning's run to Sunday because of weather.
Some of the course is flooded.
They have also discounted the prices so more can join the run around Cole Park.
The family friendly event includes games, pictures with Santa with lots of giveaways which include: tv’s, bluetooth speakers, toys, gift cards and much more.
Parking will be available across the street from event at First Baptist Church at 3115 Ocean Drive
Start time is 7:45 am for the 1k and 8 am for the 5k.
For more information please call 361-947-1540.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- 3,700 people without power in Corpus Christi: AEP
- Woman tries to set boyfriend on fire after he doesn't celebrate her getting hired at Subway
- Brownsville woman accused of sex trafficking her daughter sentenced to five years in prison
- Alice brothers 'rope in' $364,000; Largest payout in team roping history