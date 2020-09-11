x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Recalls

GM recalls 217K vehicles to fix leak that can stop travel

GM says two bolts may be missing from the stop-start mechanism, allowing the fluid to leak.
Credit: AP
FILE - This Jan. 27, 2020, file photo shows a General Motors logo at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich. General Motors is taking a $2 billion equity stake in Nikola that will see it engineer and make the company's Badger, a fully-electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric pickup truck. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DETROIT — General Motors is recalling more than 217,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because transmission oil can leak, causing them to stop moving or possibly catch fire.

The recall covers certain versions of the 2018 through 2020 Chevrolet Equinox and Traverse as well as the GMC Terrain. Also included are the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu and 2018 and 2019 Chevrolet Cruze and Buick LaCrosse, as well as the 2019 through 2020 Buick Encore and Enclave, the Cadillac XT4, GMC Acadia and Chevrolet Blazer. The 2020 Cadillac XT6 also is covered.

GM says in government documents posted last weekend that two bolts may be missing from the stop-start mechanism, allowing the fluid to leak. The company says it has no reports of crashes, fires or injuries.

Dealers will inspect the mechanism and replace bolts if they're missing. The recall is expected to start Dec. 14.

Credit: AP
FILE - This Jan. 27, 2020, file photo shows a General Motors logo at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich. General Motors is taking a $2 billion equity stake in Nikola that will see it engineer and make the company's Badger, a fully-electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric pickup truck. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

RELATED: Toyota adds 1.5 million US vehicles to recalls for engine stalling

RELATED: Volkswagen recalls Jettas to fix fuel leaks that can cause fires

RELATED: 2 types of Cottonelle flushable wipes recalled for bacterial contamination

RELATED: Diabetes drug recalled because it may have high levels of cancer-causing compound

RELATED: Ford recalls over 700K vehicles; backup cameras can go dark

RELATED: Hyundai, Kia recall over 591,000 vehicles for leaks that can cause fires