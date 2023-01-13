A Royal Tradition: One family's love for NCJLS has been passed down for generations

All three family members gained something different from their experiences.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show is an exciting time for many families in the coastal bend. One of the big traditions in the show - is the Queen's Contest. Something one area family has made a 30-year tradition.

3NEWS met with two generations of livestock participants that so far has resulted in one crown between the mom and two sisters. With so much experience from the livestock show, they showed 3NEWS what all they've learned over the years.

Julie Wright, participated in the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show 30 years ago.

"It's not always about winning," Wright said.

The two generations of the Wright family have competed at the livestock show. The newest contestant of the livestock show in the family is Hannah Wright.

"You're in front of so many people, you want to be what they want you to be," Hannah said. "And you just have to be you."

All three family members gained something different from their experiences. Makenzie Volleman was named queen of the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show in 2013.

"The kids are the best part about the show," Volleman said. "And it's the youth and the future of our county and so serving them was the best part."

This family tradition didn't begin with Julie Wright.

"I'm pretty much a livestock show mom," Wright said.

The tradition began with her father in the 1950's.

"He showed in one of the first livestock shows in Nueces County back in the 1950's," Wright said.

The love the family has for the hustle and bustle of the competition is evident.

"I wouldn't be where I am, without these two beside me, and my dad, and all the other family members that helped me along the way," Volleman said.

This year, the tradition falls on Hannah Wright's shoulders.

"A little nervous, but I feel very confident in knowing that I've had two big role models in my life," Hannah said. "That have done the best that they could to be my coaches and be the best supporters I could ever have," Hannah said.

Going into this year's competition, Hannah will keep these words in mind.