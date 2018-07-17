Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A 22-year-old man is in Jim Wells County Jail Tuesday after firing shots at officers during a 6 hour long SWAT standoff in Premont.

According to investigators, Michael Rivas barricaded himself inside a home on 4th Street after reportedly getting into a fight with his girlfriend Tuesday morning just after 10:45. When officers arrived on the scene they were forced to evacuate eight nearby homes for the resident's safety.

Rivas then poured gasoline on the house and fired up to 30-shots at police as they tried to approach. Police said they returned fire with nearly 15 rounds. Officers say they threw the man a phone and started talking with him for an hour and forty-five minutes but were forced to storm the home after the phone lost signal. Officers then used a bulldozer to try to get the subject out of the house.

Once the officers were inside the home, they arrested Rivas and transferred to Jim Well County Jail for a mental evaluation.

According to Jim Wells County Sheriff, Rivas has a history of drug abuse and mental health problems.

Officers said Rivas is facing with capital murder charges for taking shots at the officer.

