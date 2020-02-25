CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Check-out who will be performing at this year's Rodeo Corpus Christi Concert Series

The Buccaneer Commission has announced its Rodeo Corpus Christi Concert Series lineup.

This year, the acts will be:

May 7 @ 7pm -- ProRodeo and Clay Walker

May 8 @ 7pm -- ProRodeo and Styx

May 9 @ 7pm -- ProRodeo and Aaron Watson

May 10 @ 3pm -- ProRodeo and Siggno

Tickets go on sale March 2 at 10am. Tickets will range in price from $20 to $50 and include both the rodeo and concert. You can purchase tickets at BucDays.com and ticketmaster.com.