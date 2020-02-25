CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Check-out who will be performing at this year's Rodeo Corpus Christi Concert Series
The Buccaneer Commission has announced its Rodeo Corpus Christi Concert Series lineup.
This year, the acts will be:
May 7 @ 7pm -- ProRodeo and Clay Walker
May 8 @ 7pm -- ProRodeo and Styx
May 9 @ 7pm -- ProRodeo and Aaron Watson
May 10 @ 3pm -- ProRodeo and Siggno
Tickets go on sale March 2 at 10am. Tickets will range in price from $20 to $50 and include both the rodeo and concert. You can purchase tickets at BucDays.com and ticketmaster.com.