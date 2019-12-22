CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A group of students bringing the gift of song to a little girl right before Christmas. Not just any little girl; one that survived an accident that would change her life forever.

I was there for the special moment between the five-year-old and some new friends from Del Mar College.

Bella Ybanez is a happy, laughing child, but just a few years back, she had an accident that changed her life forever, and since then she's undergone countless surgeries that requires painful treatment. Still needing surgery in the future. But, Bella isn't worried.

Richie Gandara is part of Phi Mu alpha, a fraternity from Del Mar. They love nothing more than signing, and not too long ago, they offered to share their passion and hopefully bring a smile to Bella.

Richie says that when he sings, it's never for him, it's for others, like Bella.

"Not only perform music but also create music so that way I can add relief to someone else's day," said Richie.

Richie went to Bella's house to make her holiday special, but he left with her in his heart.

"Honestly, she's really made my day and this Christmas season a whole lot better. She made me feel not as a stranger but as a friend already."

