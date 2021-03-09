Dozens of animals rescued from Hurricane Ida now sheltered in San Antonio after humane society's historic intake

More than 100 cats and dogs are now seeking a second chance in the Lone Star State.

SAN ANTONIO — It’s been a busy week for animal lovers at the San Antonio Humane Society.

As multiple cities prepared for the overall impact of Hurricane Ida, our shelter offered its own facility to help. Over the weekend, the Houston SPCA sent over 16 of its dogs. The SAHS team met them halfway to bring them back to San Antonio.

Staff and volunteers were ready for their arrival. They helped with unloading, bathing and other tasks needed to make their newest furry residents feel at home.

“By relocating shelter pets from areas at high risk for damage, we are both bringing those animals to safety and freeing up much-needed space and resources for displaced pets after the storm,” said SAHS President and CEO Nancy F. May.

Their largest-ever single intake of animals arrived early Thursday morning. SAHS worked with a rescue partner, Best Friends Animal Society, to bring in more than 100 pets evacuated from Louisiana.

Once again, staff and volunteers carefully cared for each cat, dog, puppy and kitten. Some bounced out of their carriers quickly, happy their long journey was over. Other pets were timid. The animal lovers at SAHS patiently coaxed them out of their crates using treats.

The animals are being evaluated by the SAHS medical team. After they’re cleared, they’ll be put up for adoption.

To help all pets find their loving homes, SAHS launched the “Hurricane Ida Adoption Special,” offering a 50% discount on all pet adoption fees until further notice.

The shelter is in desperate need of supplies to help care for the new arrivals. They need pet food, rubbing alcohol, blankets, beds, paper towels, toys, cat litter, harnesses and big plastic bins with lids.