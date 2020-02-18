CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi man will serve 70 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice Facility after being convicted in the murder of a 4-month-old boy Tuesday, according to the Nueces County District Attorney's Office.

The man, John Reyes, was charged with the child's death in September 2018. Prosecutors say Reyes claimed the child sustained the fatal injuries in a fall from a kitchen counter during a diaper change. The doctors who examined the boy said the injuries were not consistent with a fall, but rather from being shaken, according to investigators.

The case was prosecuted by Child Protection Unit Prosecutor Elizabeth Tagle and Violent Crimes Prosecutor Jared Horton.