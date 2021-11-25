Teen dies after he and former officer shoot each other, police say

No arrests had been made in the shooting late Wednesday in southeast Aurora.

AURORA, Colo. — A former Greenwood Village Police officer got into an argument with a group of teenagers that ended with him and one of the teens shooting each other Wednesday night, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

The 17-year-old teen boy who was shot died at the hospital, APD said in a news release.

Detectives were still working to determine who the primary aggressor was, and no arrests have been made, police said.

Officers responded a call about two people who shot each other about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of South Addison Way, police said. That's east of E-470 and south of East Quincy Avenue.

After interviewing witnesses, detectives determined that the incident started with an argument between the 36-year-old former officer and a group of teenagers over alleged careless driving in the neighborhood.

During the argument, the man and one of the teenagers fired shots at each other, APD said.

The man, who is not currently employed by any law-enforcement agency, was also taken to a hospital and was expected to live, police said.

> The shooting was caught on the doorbell camera of a nearby home. Warning: This video contains images and audio that may be difficult for some people to watch including graphic language and gun violence.

The Arapahoe County coroner will release the name of the teenage victim after notification of next of kin.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident and hasn't yet spoken to police can contact the Aurora Police Major Crimes Homicide Unit or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

