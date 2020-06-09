HPD: Suspect turns himself in after killing teen during altercation in SW Houston

The 18-year-old was shot to death by the suspect in the 4800 block of Callery Creek Drive.

HOUSTON — Houston police said a suspect has turned himself in after shooting an 18-year-old during an altercation in southwest Houston.

This happened Saturday night at about 10:22 p.m. in the 4800 block of Callery Creek Drive.

Police said the suspect and the teen got into some sort of argument and at some point, the suspect pulled out a weapon.

The teen was shot and later died at the hospital.

According to police, the suspect went to a friend's house after the shooting and confessed. Police said the friend was able to convince the suspect to return to the scene and turn himself in.

The suspect is cooperating with police in this investigation.

