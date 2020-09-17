Robber hands note saying he's armed, demands money from hotel clerk at the Days Inn & Suites on SPID

The note indicated the man had a gun, although he never displayed it, according to police.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a local motel along South Padre Island Drive.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. in the lobby at the Days Inn near Weber. Police said the suspect walked to the front desk where he handed the clerk a note and demanded money.

The note indicated the man had a gun, although he never displayed it, according to police. The clerk, fearing for her life, handed over all of the money in her drawer and the suspect got away on foot.

Police believe someone may have picked him up in a vehicle. He's described as a Hispanic man with a dark shirt and cap and is wearing jeans.