At least 10 killed, including officer, in shooting at Boulder King Soopers

BPD said the officer who was killed in the shooting is Eric Talley. He was 51 years old and had been with BPD since 2010.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department (BPD) said at least 10 people have died, including a Boulder officer, in an active shooting situation Monday at a King Soopers.

One suspect has been taken into custody, BPD said. That person was injured in the incident and is being treated.

Talley was the first officer on the scene where he was fatally shot, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said in a news conference late Monday

The King Soopers is located at 3600 Table Mesa Dr., BPD said. That's about 2 miles south of the University of Colorado-Boulder campus. Boulder is about 30 miles northwest of Denver.

Any witnesses are asked to call BPD at 303-441-3333.

Rest In peace Officer Eric Talley. Your service will never be forgotten #BoulderShooting pic.twitter.com/FVximvhS2E — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 23, 2021

What we know:

An active shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder prompted a massive police response to the grocery store on Table Mesa Drive on Monday afternoon.

Hundreds of officers from around the Denver metro area responded, including SWAT. Officers were seen all over the parking lot, around the store and on top of the building as they worked to navigate the situation.

Windows in the front of the store were completely broken out, and the store and the roads surrounding it remain closed.

While police report there is no longer an active threat, people are asked to avoid the area, as this remains an active situation. Soon after responding to the scene, Boulder Police in a tweet asked that people not broadcast any tactical information from the scene on social media.

Police also responded to a second location Monday afternoon, near 17th and Grove streets, after a report of someone who is armed and dangerous. Law enforcement has since cleared that scene and said they do not believe it was related to the shooting.

BPD Chief Herold in a news conference Monday night called the shooting a very complex investigation and said it would take no less than five days to complete.

"Again my heart goes out to victims of this incident," Herold said. "I'm so sorry about the loss of Officer Talley .. "

Details about the incident have not been released. BPD said it plans to hold another news conference Tuesday morning.

Police/coroner will not release names of other victims until families have been notified. Chief says she knows there are families waiting in anguish to hear about loved ones:

"I am sensitive to that, and we will work around the clock to get this accomplished." — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 23, 2021

Witness accounts

9NEWS has spoken to people on the scene who described hearing shots inside the store. One man, named Steve, whose grandchildren were inside with their father, said they heard shots as the man got his COVID vaccine:

"Came in with their dad so he could get a COVID shot. They came in through the east door, where the pharmacy is, and that’s where it all started. There was shooting, and he saw it. Got the girls down. They ran and hid upstairs in a coat closet for an hour, in the coats. They were communicating with my daughter through his phone, texting. And then the cops came in through the roof, protecting them. They’re out now. Out the back. This is going to be pretty hard for them to live with, I think... Every city is susceptible, but there’s a way in which, I would think, well, this isn’t going to happen in Boulder. And now we know better."

Another man shared his concerns on his wife's whereabouts, She was eventually located and is safe.

So many are asking about this, so I want to update on as many platforms as possible. I just heard back from the man who I spoke to looking for his wife. She is ok. She was at the King Soopers 10 mins before the shooting. Neither has a cell phone, so communication was hard #9news https://t.co/UbE4QvobbE — Liz Kotalik (@LizKotalik) March 23, 2021

Statements

King Soopers: We are horrified and deeply saddened by the senseless violence that occurred at our King Soopers store located on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder, CO. The entire King Soopers family offers our thoughts, prayers and support to our associates, customers, and the first responders who so bravely responded to this tragic situation.We will continue to cooperate with local law enforcement and our store will remain closed during the police investigation.To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we are referring questions to the Boulder Police Department.

UFCW Local 7 (King Soopers employee union): Today our community experienced a senseless act of violence that caused an unnecessary loss of life in Boulder’s vibrant community. It is with deep sadness we mourn the victims and their families who have lost loved ones today, including the heroic Boulder police officer who died in the line of duty. We are forever grateful to the grocery workers, customers, and the first responders who acted swiftly to prevent even greater loss of life–protecting our members and all those in danger inside the store.

This senseless act of evil also highlights and shines a light on the best of human nature. There are news reports that after gunshots rang out, grocery workers helped customers in the store find safety, directing shoppers to an exit at the back of the store, and assisted one another to escape the danger inside.

No one should have to fear for their lives while they grocery shop or go to work every day. Unfortunately, our grocery members, frontline Essential Workers, have lived in fear each and every day during the pandemic. These workers have risked getting COVID-19 to make sure shelves were stocked and communities had access to food and other essential services.

As COVID-19 cases increased, and colleagues fell ill and some died, they continued to go to work, even as they faced COVID-19 workplace hazards, as well as hostile customers including verbal and physical attacks by unstable members of the public. For the last year our members and other associates have fought an invisible enemy, COVID-19, but today several innocent souls were killed by an evil human. We call on government officials and employers to do more to protect our members and communities from the constant threat of violence.

