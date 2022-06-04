Alice ISD to host job fairs as hiring challenges continue in education field

Open positions vary from in and out of the classroom, but pay is a significant issue preventing college students from pursuing careers in the field.

ALICE, Texas — As school districts across Texas struggle to hire teachers, one in the Coastal Bend is trying to change that trend.

Alice Independent School District will host hiring events on Thursday and Friday this week. Positions vary from in and out of the classroom, but pay is a significant issue preventing college students from pursuing a career in the education field.

“Compensation has long been an issue in terms of is it an attractive compensation?" said David Scott, dean of the College of Education and Human Development at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. "Often times it may look similar for students coming out, but the long term compensation, they’re are other fields, other industries that become more attractive.”

David Scott said TAMU-CC has not seen enrollment numbers in its education programs decrease significantly. The Island University has an average of 75-90 student teachers per semester. That number has decreased in recent years but is rising again.

“With COVID and all the things that have transpired the last 2-3 years it’s just been tough get people into education," said Anna Holmgreen, executive director of human resources for Alice ISD. And so anything we can do to encourage people, educators are certainly needed and important and valued.”

Despite the efforts of districts to make enticing offers to prospective teachers, interest in the field is dwindling.

“We certainly have seen over the last few years somewhat of a decline in interest," Scott said. "Especially statewide. I know in our particular program, we’ve been fortunate that our interest, our number of teachers who actually admit into teacher preparation in their junior year, and we’ve seen those numbers stay relatively stable.”

According to Scott, years one through three of their career are crucial for keeping teachers in the field. Alice ISD will look to fill as many positions as they can to make up for those leaving the field.

“We’ve got some educators that have been around a long time and certainly doing a great job," Holmgreen said. "But they’re getting to the point where they’re considering retirement. And we have the new ones coming in, we did have some that have relocated or moved or just decided that maybe they didn’t want to teach.”