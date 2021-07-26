H-E-B and Target offering 15% discount for teachers on school supplies

SAN ANTONIO — Editors note: The above video is from July 21
Teachers this year will have a lot to deal with as students return once again during a pandemic and while COVID-19 cases are still spreading in the community.
But, two major grocery chains in San Antonio are showing appreciation for teachers ahead of the 2021-2022 school year. H-E-B and Target are both offering 15% discounts on school supplies and other items.
H-E-B is offering a 15% coupon on school supplies and select household items if teachers fill out a form before August 23. The coupon is valid in-store through August 27. Click here to fill out the form.
Target is also offering at 15% coupon for school supplies for teachers, as long as they sign up for Target's customer app, Target Circle. Click here for more details.