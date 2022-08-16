Several CCISD police units respond to King High School for fight among students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at King High School were put in a "hold" pattern this afternoon after two fights broke out in the cafeteria, Corpus Christi ISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke told 3NEWS.

Several CCISD police units responded to the high school during the lunch hour, Warnke said. There was no evidence of any weapons on the campus, Warnke said, despite some rumors. There was no lockdown, Warnke said, students were just told to stay where they were until the situation was resolved.