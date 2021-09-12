x
Education

TAMUCC, Del Mar College change hours of operation due to tropical storm

Both institutions are standing by and assessing weather conditions as they progress.
Credit: KIII

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — School districts across the Coastal Bend are beginning to close doors due to Tropical Storm Nicholas. 

Del Mar College and Texas A&M University Corpus-Christi have both decided to follow suit and cancel in person classes until Tuesday.  

According to a Facebook post by TAMUCC, the institution has issued a code blue. Faculty and staff are expected to perform storm readiness procedures before beginning remote instruction at noon. 

Additionally, Del Mar released a statement deciding to cancel classes and cease all operations completely beginning Monday, September 13 through Tuesday, September 14.

Credit: TAMUCC Facebook