TAMUCC, Del Mar College change hours of operation due to tropical storm

Both institutions are standing by and assessing weather conditions as they progress.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — School districts across the Coastal Bend are beginning to close doors due to Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Del Mar College and Texas A&M University Corpus-Christi have both decided to follow suit and cancel in person classes until Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post by TAMUCC, the institution has issued a code blue. Faculty and staff are expected to perform storm readiness procedures before beginning remote instruction at noon.

Additionally, Del Mar released a statement deciding to cancel classes and cease all operations completely beginning Monday, September 13 through Tuesday, September 14.