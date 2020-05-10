Harvey Elementary and Pogue DAEP on lockdown due to suspect police are looking for in the Kingsville area

This is a developing story, Kingsville ISD will be providing updates as information becomes available.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kingsville Police are currently searching for a "heavy-set male last seen wearing a white dress shirt and jeans in the neighborhood of ninth and Fordyce."

Harvey Elementary and Pogue DAEP are currently on lockdown as an extra precaution due to the suspect police are looking for in the area.

Kingsville Independent School District’s SROs are providing support to the schools in the neighborhood.